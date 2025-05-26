The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places for Monday, May 26. Maharashtra’s entire Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg district, has been receiving heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. “The Southwest Monsoon has advanced to Mumbai today, 26th May 2025, against the normal date of advancement, 11th June. Thus, the monsoon has arrived in Mumbai 16 days earlier than usual. This marks the earliest monsoon advancement over Mumbai during the period 2001–2025,” IMD said. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Monday Amid Yellow Alert From IMD, Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Lash Parts of Navi Mumbai (Watch Videos).

IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ for Mumbai, Adjoining Areas

IMD issues Red Alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri. pic.twitter.com/QufkBLzU0I — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

Southwest Monsoon Arrival Over Mumbai

Southwest Monsoon Advances to Mumbai Today, 26th May 2025 The Southwest Monsoon has advanced to Mumbai today, 26th May 2025, against the normal date of advancement, 11th June. Thus, the monsoon has arrived in Mumbai 16 days earlier than usual. This marks the earliest monsoon… pic.twitter.com/mVKPUxvMJI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2025

