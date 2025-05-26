Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Monday Amid Yellow Alert From IMD, Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Lash Parts of Navi Mumbai (Photo Credits: X/@jvidyasagar, @Pratik13150008)

Amid a yellow alert sounded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and Navi Mumbai residents on Monday woke up to spells of heavy showers, which swept several pockets of the city and its suburbs. The much-awaited rains brought a respite from the high day temperatures. Several social media users shared the videos showing early morning heavy rains lashing Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on Monday. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, and adjoining regions and also a red alert for the South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Saturday as a depression system crossed near Ratnagiri and Dapoli, bringing heavy rainfall. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for May 26: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Likely to Lash City.

Mumbai Rains

6:30 AM.. it's a rainy Monday for Mumbai ⛈️⛈️⚡ Heavy rains expected over Navi Mumbai, Dadar, Worli, Parel & South Mumbai for next 1-2 hours.. stay safe, Mumbaikars 🟡 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CbQWlBu1QK — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 26, 2025

Rain Lashes Mumbai

6:30 AM Heavy rains over Navi Mumbai, Dadar, Worli, Parel & South Mumbai #MumbaiRains — Dakshta P (@dakshta_p) May 26, 2025

Navi Mumbai Rains

Heavy Rains in Navi Mumbai

Rain Batters Navi Mumbai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)