Mumbai reeled under heavy rains for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, disrupting life and transport across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the highest rainfall at Vikhroli (223.5 mm), followed by Santacruz (206.6 mm) and Byculla (184 mm), with radar showing intense convection. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Pune and adjoining areas. Incessant downpours caused severe waterlogging, prompting Western Railway to cancel multiple local train services on August 20. Officials advised commuters to check updates before travelling. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said Mumbai witnessed a “cloudburst-like situation” with 350 mm rainfall in 24 hours, stressing that 525 pumps and 16 pumping stations were deployed round-the-clock to drain floodwaters. Mumbai Severe Rainfall Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert, Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains in City; Check Latest Update.

Heavy Rains in Mumbai Leads To Train Cancellation

🚨 #TravelAlert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations 🚨 Due to 🌧️ heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been ❌CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025. Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority.… pic.twitter.com/OZLs6QNJQH — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) August 20, 2025

