The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh red alert warning at 4:00 pm for Mumbai, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the city on August 19. According to the IMD, Mumbai city and suburbs are likely to experience intense spells of rainfall during next 2-3 hours with possibility of gusty winds (45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely". This marks the third red alert of the day for Mumbai, with earlier warnings released at 10:15 am and 1:00 pm on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadvnavis, addressing a press conference on August 19, said that around 12-14 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been affected due to heavy rainfall in the last two days. “We have kept NDRF and SDRF on alert mode across the state. We are also in touch with neighbouring states and they are providing us assistance. In case of any losses, district collectors are authorised to provide financial help,” he said. Maharashtra Rain Fury: Government Offices, Schools, Colleges Shut In Mumbai Today; Local Trains Hit (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Severe Rainfall Alert

