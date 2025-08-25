The rains have returned in Mumbai. Mumbaikars woke up to moderate rainfall on Monday, August 25. A video shared by the news agency ANI showed waterlogging on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai after the early morning rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain” across Mumbai and its suburbs on August 25, keeping the city on alert after a brief spell of relief from heavy downpours. As Mumbai prepares for the second half of the monsoon season, officials are urging residents to stay alert, follow advisories, and factor in possible weather-related disruptions when planning travel. Mumbai Airport Runways Flooded After Heavy Rain? Fact Check Reveals Old Video of Chennai Airport Circulated With Fake Claim.

Rains Return to Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai: Rain lashes several parts of the city, causing waterlogging (Visuals from Eastern Express Highway) pic.twitter.com/bdQD8A7q7X — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

