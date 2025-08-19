Mumbai Airport Runways Flooded After Heavy Rain? Fact Check Reveals Old Video of Chennai Airport Circulated With Fake Claim

Mumbai, August 19: Has heavy rainfall in Mumbai really caused knee-deep flooding at the runways of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport? On Tuesday, Republic Media shared a video on X at 5:37 PM claiming severe waterlogging on the airport runway due to incessant rains. The post quickly went viral, showing what appeared to be flights struggling amid rising water. The post quickly went viral, sparking concerns among citizens and travellers about disruptions at the city’s busiest airport.

However, netizens were quick to point out inconsistencies in the video. Many noted that the footage was old and actually from Chennai Airport in 2023. One user highlighted the latitude visible in the video as being from Chennai, while another shared a screenshot from a ChatGPT query confirming the coordinates did not match Mumbai Airport. Comments like, "Old video of Chennai Airport from 2023. Please verify before posting," and "Kindly ignore this, it’s not Mumbai Airport," went viral, debunking the claim. Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Mumbai Airport Flooded Amid Heavy Rainfall, Says X Post

X Post Claim Flooding at Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: X/ @republic)

'Old Chennai Airport Video, Not Mumbai': Netizen

This is the old Chennai airport. Kindly ignore this. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/Bg04d77BeN — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 19, 2025

X User Says, '2023 Footage Misattributed to Mumbai Airport”

Old video of Chennai Airport from 2023. Please get if verified before Posting. — Akshay Patil (@akshay510patil) August 19, 2025

X User: 'Latitude Confirms Video from Chennai'

-Sir / madam you may like to check the bay No board in the beginning of the video. - It looks like latitude of 12 degrees to me. I could be wrong. - pic.twitter.com/dd8XHfdqQh — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) August 19, 2025

'ChatGPT Check Reveals Old Chennai Video', Says User

Are you'll @republic sure of this video of @CSMIA_Official ? It seems like an old video of Chennai Airport from 2023. Please get it verified before Posting.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #Mumbai #MumbaiRainAlert pic.twitter.com/KcvTVuE12A — Jiten Ahuja 🕊️ Proud 🇮🇳 🚩 (@AhujaJiten) August 19, 2025

As per official reports, heavy rainfall on Tuesday did disrupt Mumbai Airport operations, but there was no knee-deep flooding as shown in the viral video. PTI reported eight flight diversions between 9 AM and 9:50 AM, while flight tracking portal Flightradar noted delays for 155 departing flights and 102 inbound services. Low-lying areas across the city were inundated, causing traffic congestion and delays in local train services. Is Mysterious ‘Black Tentacle Virus’ Turning US Rabbits Into Horned Creatures? Experts Dismiss ‘New Disease’ Claims, Viral Pictures Likely Linked to Shope Papilloma Virus Outbreak in Colorado.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered government offices to remain closed, while private offices were advised to allow work from home. Schools and colleges were shut under a red alert issued by the IMD, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 255.5 mm in the past 24 hours. In conclusion, the video shared by Republic Media claiming Mumbai Airport was submerged is false. While rainfall did disrupt operations, the footage circulated is from Chennai Airport in 2023. Citizens are advised to rely only on verified sources for updates during extreme weather.

Fact check

Claim : A video surfaced on social media claimed Mumbai Airport runways were submerged in knee-deep water after heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Conclusion : Fact check confirms the video is from Chennai Airport in 2023, and Mumbai Airport did not experience such flooding. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).