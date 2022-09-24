In a shocking incident, a young woman was molested by a half-naked man at Mumbai's Jogeshwari station. A half-naked man is seen roaming around at Jogeshwari station. The incident took place on September 21. In the video, the half-naked man can be seen roaming around at Jogeshwari station and also he can be seen boarding a local train at the station. There are reports that the half-naked man molested a woman passenger. Earlier, a woman advocate complained of sexual molestation in ladies compartment of local train. Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Lawyer Allegedly Molested in Mumbai Local Train, Case Registered.

Watch: Half-Naked Man at Jogeshwari Station

सावधान, लोकलमध्ये फिरतोय अर्धनग्न नराधम, जोगेश्वरीत तरुणीसोबत घडला धक्कादायक प्रकार pic.twitter.com/4ZKoA03Ro4 — News18Lokmat (@News18lokmat) September 24, 2022

