On a local train in Mumbai, a man has been charged with assaulting a female passenger. This episode occurred between Kanjurmarg and Kalyan stations on the Mumbai railway network on May 16, as per officials' reports. The argument reportedly escalated quickly, as the man assaulted the woman before fleeing upon disembarking. The woman was the first to approach the police to get a case registered at the nearest police station." A case has been registered after we received information from the woman and we are tracing the accused. The investigation will involve checking the CCTV footage of the nearby stations and speaking to whoever might have witnessed the incident," said the Mumbai Railway Police. The incident has kindled fears of women's safety on the local trains, which are often a lifeline for local daily commuters in Mumbai, and the police have assured that quick action will be taken in the case. Mumbai Shocker: 3 Killed in Brutal Clash Over Old Dispute in Dahisar West, 3 Others Injured; Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Brutally Thrashes Woman After Argument on Local Train

A man assaulted a woman passenger after an argument between the two on a local train in Mumbai. According to reports, a police case was filed, and the accused was yet to be traced. The incident happened on a train running between Kanjurmarg and Kalyan stations in Mumbai on… pic.twitter.com/ivndLd6Hva — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 21, 2025

