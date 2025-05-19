A violent encounter between the Sheikh and Gupta families in Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar West, resulted in the unfortunate loss of three lives on Sunday evening. The three victims have been identified as Hamid Sheikh, Ram Gupta, and Arvind Gupta. The two families, who reside in the same area, have had a long-standing quarrel over some petty matters. The tension came to a head at about 5 PM when the two groups met again, but this time with sharp weapons. The brutal fight led to the death of the three men. Besides the victim, three other people got injured in the scuffle and are undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital. They are said to be in stable condition. MHB Police Station police officials have filed a case of cross-murder and are carrying out a meticulous probe into the incident. Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Choudhary said that the efforts are on to ascertain the culprits and take them to task. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Arrested in Jaipur for Killing Paramour in Malad; Sent Fake Suicide Message to Victim’s Kin, Cops.

3 Killed in Brutal Clash Over Old Dispute in Dahisar West

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A clash between two families in Ganpat Patil Nagar, under the MHB Police Station limits, led to the deaths of three individuals. The fight, sparked by an old enmity, broke out around 5 PM and involved the use of sharp weapons. Three others were injured and… pic.twitter.com/FPF0axWZiX — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2025

