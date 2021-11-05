In a major development, Sameer Wankhede on Friday has been removed from drugs on cruise case. Delhi's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team will now probe six cases, including Aryan Khan drugs case. The team will be arriving in Mumbai tomorrow. Meanwhile, Wankhede said that he was not removed from the probe. The NCB officer stated, "I've not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai."

Tweets By ANI:

