The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday said that the traffic movement in several suburban areas and South Mumbai will be slow tomorrow, December 2, due to a pre-planned VVIP visit. The traffic around Santacruz, Vakola, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Air India, and Regal Circle will be slow between 11.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.

Mumbai Traffic Update:

