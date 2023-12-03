Due to a pipe burst at the Veravali reservoir in Andheri East on Thursday night, the BMC has announced a water cut for eight wards in Mumbai. The pipe damaged by the metro works is 1800mm in diameter and needs urgent repairs. The water cut will start at 8:30 am today and last 24 hours, affecting one-third of the city’s population. The remaining wards will get water with low pressure or for a shorter duration. A video of the repair works has surfaced on social media. Mumbai Water Cut News: 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Parts of Bandra, Khar and Jogeshwari on December 2 as BMC Continues Repairs On Veravali Reservoir Pipeline.

Mumbai Water Cut News Update

#Water supply to several areas of western suburbs remains affected as the repair works being carried out to a main water pipeline, 1800 mm in diameter near Seepz Entrance in #Andheri East is taking longer than was anticipated by the civic body. pic.twitter.com/POWhOA9noE — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)