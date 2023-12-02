Mumbai, December 2: Due to the Mumbai Metro project’s drilling, a water pipeline of Veravali reservoir was broken near Andheri East’s Seepz entrance. The BMC’s hydraulic engineering department will need another day to fix the 1800 mm water main. As a result, some areas of Jogeshwari, Andheri East, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Goregaon, Bhandup, Kurla, and Ghatkopar will face a 24-hour water cut on Saturday, December 2.

As per the report published by the Free Press Journal, a water pipeline burst on Thursday night and wasted a lot of water. The BMC’s engineers quickly reached the site and started fixing it. But they had to stop the supply to find and fix the leak. The repair work will go on from 8:30 am on Saturday to 8:30 am on Sunday. Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Gets Serious About Pollution in City, Invites Expressions of Interest From Global Companies for Artificial Rains.

The water supply in some eastern suburbs will be affected. Some western suburbs will get water with less pressure or no water at all for a day, a civic official said. Water pipelines have been damaged many times because of metro work. P. Velrasu, the additional municipal commissioner (projects), said, ‘We will look at the facts first and then decide the fine.’

While piling at Wagale Estate in Thane on March 28, a pipeline of 2,345mm diameter broke. Sources said that this breakage wasted about 3 million liters of water every day. The pipeline, which broke two times in a month, cost the BMC Rs 13.84 crore to fix. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC To Implement 10% Cut in City for Urgent Maintenance Work from November 20 For 12 Days.

Earlier, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a 10 per cent water cut in the city, from November 20 to December 2, for carrying out certain urgent maintenance works in the distribution network. The BMC would replace air bladders at the pneumatic gate system located at the Pise Weir, which needs emergency repairs and replacement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2023 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).