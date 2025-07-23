Mumbai has been placed under an orange alert on July 23 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy rains continue to lash the city. The alert, issued when rainfall is expected to exceed 115.6 mm and may reach up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours, signals the likelihood of more intense spells ahead. As of 4:30 am today, light to moderate intermittent showers were reported across Mumbai and its suburbs, with several areas likely crossing 70 mm rainfall since Monday morning. The rain is expected to continue for the next 3–4 hours. Northern Marathwada districts are also set to receive moderate rainfall in the early hours today. Weather Forecast Today, July 23: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Forecast Today

#MumbaiRains Alerts 🚨 | 7 AM Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Malad, Kandivali - Heavy/very heavy rains 🟠 Andheri, Goregaon, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra - Quick passing shower, mostly rainfree 🟢 Dadar, Worli & South Mumbai - Passing showers 🟢 https://t.co/PaTIOaVH6V pic.twitter.com/3F5BhLv6aD — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 23, 2025

23 Jul, 4.30 am,Mumbai & arnd likly to receive light to mod intermittent showers in nxt 3,4 hrs.#Mumbai rains in past 6 hrs is shared.Light to mod occurred. Few stns must hv crossed 70 mm since yesterday mrng. North #Marathwada districts too would get mod RF next 2,3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/ijTO89m2a9 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 22, 2025

