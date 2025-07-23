The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for Mumbai for moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday, July 23. Delhi may witness cloudy skies and light rain by afternoon, offering slight relief from the heat. Chennai and Kolkata will see intermittent showers with high humidity. Bengaluru may witness light rain. In Shimla, the forecast includes rain throughout the day with pleasant temperatures. No major heatwave warnings have been issued for any of these cities. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maximum City, Netizens Share Videos of #MumbaiRains As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till July 23 (Watch).

