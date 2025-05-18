A high-impact collision between two cars near Bhatta village on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road on Sunday morning, May 18, injured one person and damaged a roadside shop. One of the vehicles, reportedly heading from Dehradun to Mussoorie, lost control after the crash and rammed into the shop. The incident, which was caught on a nearby hotel's CCTV camera, prompted a swift response from Mussoorie police. Both vehicles were towed to the Kolukheet police station, where an investigation is underway. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Car With Haridwar Family Plunges Into Alaknanda River in Devprayag; 1 Rescued, 5 Feared Dead (Watch Video).

1 Injured in Head-On Collision on Mussoorie-Dehradun Road

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)