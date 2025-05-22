Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik revealed on Thursday that he is admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and described his condition as “very serious.” His statement came hours after the CBI filed a chargesheet against him and five others in a INR 2,200-crore corruption case linked to the Kiru hydropower project. Malik shared on X that he is unable to respond to calls from well-wishers due to his health. The CBI’s chargesheet follows a three-year investigation, including searches at Malik’s premises last year. Malik, who served as J&K Governor from 2018 to 2019, previously claimed he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe but maintains he is being targeted for exposing corruption. Kiru Hydropower Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, 5 Others in INR 2,200 Crore Corruption Case.

Satya Pal Malik Hospitalised

नमस्कार साथियों। मेरे बहुत से शुभचिंतकों के फ़ोन आ रहे हैं जिन्हें उठाने में मैं असमर्थ हूं।अभी मेरी हालत बहुत खराब है मैं किसी से भी बात करने की हालत में नहीं हूं। 11 मई से राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती हू। संक्रमण की शिकायत के चलते अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। अब… pic.twitter.com/yTWGxuHkyC — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) May 22, 2025

