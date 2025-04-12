At least six people were injured, including two critically with severe burns, after a massive explosion rocked MMP Aluminium Industries Limited in Umred MIDC in Maharashtra's Nagpur at around 6:00 PM on April 11. The blast, which sent smoke billowing nearly a kilometre away, occurred at a unit that manufactures aluminium foil and powder. According to police, the aluminium powder is intensifying the blaze, making firefighting efforts challenging. While operations to control the fire are ongoing, officials noted it may only be fully extinguished once the aluminium powder burns out completely. The two critically injured victims have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Navi Mumbai Fire: Efforts Underway To Control As Massive Blaze Erupts at MIDC in Maharashtra; 12 Fire Engines at Spot (Watch Videos).

Nagpur MIDC Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out at an Aluminium foil manufacturing company in Umred MIDC in Nagpur district. Six people were injured, two of them are critical. They have been shifted to Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital. More details awaited: Dhanaji Jalak,… pic.twitter.com/5yaFCRPj9N — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

