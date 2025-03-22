Navi Mumbai, March 22: The efforts to control the massive fire that broke out in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai, are underway," the official said on Saturday. Fire officer SL Patil said that they are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. "Twelve fire engines are at the spot. We are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. No one is injured. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known," Patil said.

The incident was reported at 11 pm on Friday night, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the fire. Further details are awaited. Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at MIDC Area in Maharashtra’s Shiravane, 10 Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire at MIDC in Navi Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Firefighting continues at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane. The fire broke out yesterday at around 11 PM. pic.twitter.com/D79ZKBVfuk — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire erupted at Subodha Company in Shiravane MIDC. Fire department teams are engaged in dousing the flames, with around 10 fire tenders deployed so far. As per initial reports, no casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/TPyHE1nCut — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire that broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane yesterday around 11 PM is yet to be brought under control. 10 Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/hrgLcYPuIh — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

In a separate incident on Thursday, a fire broke out at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area. On the same day, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Furniture Shops at Azad Chowk, Short Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip had said.

