Navi Mumbai, March 22: The efforts to control the massive fire that broke out in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai, are underway," the official said on Saturday. Fire officer SL Patil said that they are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. "Twelve fire engines are at the spot. We are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. No one is injured. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known," Patil said.

The incident was reported at 11 pm on Friday night, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the fire. Further details are awaited. Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at MIDC Area in Maharashtra’s Shiravane, 10 Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire at MIDC in Navi Mumbai

In a separate incident on Thursday, a fire broke out at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area. On the same day, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Furniture Shops at Azad Chowk, Short Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip had said.

