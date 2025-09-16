Today, September 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and greetings on his 75th birthday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi pledged to take the India-US relationship to "new heights". "Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM Modi's post read. Notably, the Indian Prime Minister described US President Donald Trump as a "friend" and said both of them are fully committed to strengthening the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. The development comes hours after a team of United States officials led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, had "positive and forward-looking" discussions with the officials from India's Department of Commerce. The two sides decided to intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement. Narendra Modi 75th Birthday Special: Notable Quotes by Prime Minister of India on Governance, Casteism, Constitution and More.

PM Narendra Modi Thanks Donald Trump For Birthday Call

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

