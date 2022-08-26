Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has become the world's most popular leader. As per the survey of Morning Consult, PM Narendra Modi has topped the list with approval rate of 75%. PM Narendra Modi is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) with an approval rate of 63% and newly-appointed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stands at third place with approval rate of 58%, as per survey. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also has a very high approval rate of 54%.

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults Modi: 75% López Obrador: 63% Draghi: 54% Bolsonaro: 42% Biden: 41% Trudeau: 39% Kishida: 38% Macron: 34% Scholz: 30% Johnson: 25% ...view the full list: https://t.co/wRhUGsLkjq *Updated 08/25/22 pic.twitter.com/1v8KHIEuHj — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) August 26, 2022

