Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building today. The new Parliament building inauguration ceremony will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by PM Modi. Doordarshan National is telecasting the live streaming of the New Parliament Building Inauguration. The prestigious ceremony can be viewed on the TV and YouTube channel of Doordarshan National. New Parliament Building Inauguration: May ‘Temple of Democracy’ Continue Strengthening India’s Development Trajectory, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

New Parliament Building Inauguration by PM Modi Live Streaming Online:

