Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was awarded at the CII Scorecard 2023 event in New Delhi on Monday, December 4. She received the 'Sports Leader of the Year - Female' award for exemplary leadership in driving India’s sports story. Reliance Foundation was also awarded the 'Best Corporate Promoting Sports in India' award for setting a benchmark for excellence in sports. Nita Ambani Extends Support for Women's Cricket in India, Sponsored for Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

Nita Ambani Receives 'Sports Leader of the Year - Female' Award

Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, was awarded at the CII Scorecard 2023 event in New Delhi today, with the 'Sports Leader of the Year - Female' award for her exemplary leadership in driving India’s sports story. Reliance Foundation was also awarded… pic.twitter.com/6EI5sXcpK8 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

