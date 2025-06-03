A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a car allegedly mowed down a man in Noida. A video of the incident caught on camera shows the vehicle hitting the man and sending him flying into a roadside drain. It is reported that the alleged incident occurred over an online spat. The incident began after a fight following a dispute between the two parties under the police station Sector-24 area over a comment on the social media platform. It is learned that the altercation reportedly began over comments exchanged on Instagram. Later, the altercation escalated into a physical confrontation on the streets of Noida. The argument turned violent with the car driver deliberately trying to mow down the victim in broad daylight. After hitting the victim, the car fled from the scene. Terrifying videos of the incident showing the man soaked in blood walking on the streets of Noida as the car mows him down have also surfaced online. It is also reported that a police team has been formed to arrest the accused. Youth Commits Suicide by Jumping from 16th Floor in Greater Noida.

Car Mows Down Man in Noida After Fight Over Social Media Comment (Trigger Warning)

Disturbing Videos Go Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)