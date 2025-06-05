A thief was caught on camera stealing a side mirror in Sector 50 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the thief can be seen arriving in a car. He then stops his car in front of a parked vehicle and approaches it. He then breaks the side mirror of the parked car and gets into his car before fleeing. Noida: Ex-Domestic Help Conspires With Driver, Steals Over INR 1 Crore in Cash and Jewellery From Businessman's House, Both Accused Arrested.

Thief Caught on Camera Stealing a Car Side Mirror in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

शीशा चोर : नोएडा के सेक्टर–50 में गाड़ी आई, एक युवक नीचे उतरा, घर के बाहर खड़ी गाड़ी का साइड मिरर तोड़ा और फरार हो गया !! कौन हैं ये लोग, कहां से आते हैं, ऐसा क्यों करते हैं? pic.twitter.com/jmObgA6glb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 5, 2025

