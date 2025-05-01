Kanpur, May 1: In a dramatic theft case, a domestic help in Noida’s Sector 41 allegedly stole jewellery worth INR 1 crore and INR 5 lakh in cash from his former employer’s bungalow with the help of the family’s driver. Police have arrested both accused and recovered all the stolen items.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Shukla, the arrested individuals have been identified as Samarjeet, the dismissed domestic help, and Sandeep Singh, the driver, The Times of India reported. Noida Shocker: Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Stepdaughter at Home in UP, Arrested.

The victim’s family had employed Samarjeet for over two years before he was recently fired. Enraged by the dismissal, he allegedly stole the house keys and conspired with Sandeep to carry out the theft. The duo looted the house and fled with the valuables.

The victim filed a complaint at the Sector 39 Police Station, after which an FIR was registered. Investigators used electronic surveillance and local intelligence to trace and arrest the suspects. Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

Police said Samarjeet hails from Bihar, while Sandeep is a native of Gorakhpur. At the time of arrest, both were residing in a rented accommodation in Aghapur village. The accused have been sent to judicial custody, and all stolen items have been successfully recovered.

