Thousands of trucks loaded with goods worth crores are stuck on roads across Tamil Nadu due to the heavy rainfall in the northern states of India. News agency ANI has shared a compilation video that shows trucks stranded in the south Indian state. The continuous rain in northern parts of the country has thrown life out of gear. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for two days and has warned of heavy showers. Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Warns ‘Moderate to High Risk’ of Flash Floods in Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu Till July 17.

North India Rains:

#WATCH | Salem: Thousands of trucks loaded with goods worth crores stuck on roads across Tamil Nadu due to the heavy rainfall in the northern states of India. pic.twitter.com/SOjvGNQnAm — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

