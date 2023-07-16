The continuous rain in northern parts of the country has thrown day-to-day life out of gear. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh for two days and has warned of heavy showers. The Simla office of the weather department has sounded an alert of "Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17. North India Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Continue for Next Four Days in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update:

