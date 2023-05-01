Bharatpur police on Monday seized 2400 bottles of adulterated Eskuf cough syrup from an autorickshaw at Baramunda Bus Stand here. The police have arrested two persons in this connection. Police said the accused are agents cum suppliers of the adulterated Eskuf Cough syrup. Homeopathic Cough Syrup Contains Alcohol Like Whiskey and Cockroaches, Doctor Raises Concerns.

Cough Syrups Seized in Odisha

2400 bottles of cough syrups seized at Baramunda bus stand in #Bhubaneswar while being taken to Nayagarh; two arrested #Odisha — OTV (@otvnews) May 1, 2023

