Why Is AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025-26 at MCG Called Boxing Day Test? Check Out History and Reasons. 25-year-old Rajesh Mohanty produced a sensational spell of fast bowling to claim his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy hat-trick, picking three wickets on three successive deliveries in his third over during the Odisha vs Services VHT 2025-26 match. Mohanty's victims included Sagar Dahiya, Amit Shukla, and Ravi Chauhan, who were the number 2, 3, and 4 batters for Services, respectively. Earlier, in SMAT 2025-26, Mohanty shone, claiming a five-wicket haul for Odisha during an encounter with Chhattisgarh, and finished the tournament with 9 wickets.

Rajesh Mohanty Claims Hat-Trick

