New Delhi, January 8: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a cold wave warning for several states across northern, central, and eastern India for the next 48 hours. Biting conditions are expected to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Additionally, isolated pockets in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and North Interior Karnataka are also slated to experience a significant drop in temperatures. The weather agency noted that a persistent sub-tropical westerly jet stream is driving the current chill. Alongside the cold wave, "dense to very dense fog" is forecast for Punjab and Rajasthan, likely impacting visibility and transport schedules. While northern plains face sub-normal temperatures, the IMD predicts no significant change in the minimum temperature range across northwest India for the remainder of the week. Jaipur Weather Forecast for January 8: Severe Cold Wave and Very Dense Fog Disrupt Normal Life.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of All India Radio News). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

