A major fire broke out at a multi-storey supermarket near Dhauli Lingipur in Bhubaneswar on Monday night, causing extensive property damage and triggering a massive emergency response. The blaze reportedly erupted around 10:00 PM on the building's third floor, quickly spreading through combustible household goods and plastic items. Eight fire tenders were deployed to the scene, utilizing hydraulic platforms to combat the flames. Firefighters successfully rescued several individuals trapped on the upper floor, and no casualties have been reported. While dousing operations continued for over six hours, officials suspect a short circuit caused the incident. Investigation remains ongoing. Bhubaneswar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Unit-I Haat, Over 40 Shops Gutted; Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed (Watch Video).

Major Blaze Hits Dhauli-Lingipur Supermarket

#WATCH | Odisha | Fire breaks out at a supermarket near Dhauli Lingipur in Bhubaneswar. Operations are underway to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/8Kmwekq0Ka — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2026

