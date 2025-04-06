In an unfortunate incident in Odisha, a tourist bus carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims overturned near CIFA on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway today, April 6. One person was killed, and 15 others were injured in the accident. It is reported that the pilgrims were en route to Puri, and the bus overturned as the driver reportedly fell asleep. Rescue operations are underway. Odisha Accident: 3 Workers Crushed to Death by Road Roller After Being Hit by Truck at Construction Site in Dhenkanal District.

Tourist Bus Overturns in Odisha

Odisha: A tourist bus carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims overturned near CIFA on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway, killing one and injuring over 15. The pilgrims were en route to Puri. The driver reportedly fell asleep. Rescue operations are ongoing pic.twitter.com/MbVusxHw9p — IANS (@ians_india) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)