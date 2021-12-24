The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Friday issued fresh guidelines for international travellers arriving from Dubai at Mumbai airport in the wake of rising COVID-19 variant Omicron cases. As per the guidelines, all passengers arriving from Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai will have to undergo seven days of home quarantine upon arrival.

Check the Rest of the Guidelines Here:

Omicron | All international passengers arriving from Dubai who are Mumbai residents to compulsorily undergo 7-day home quarantine, RT-PCR on Day7; Intn'l arrivals residing in other parts of Maharashtra not allowed to take public transport, vehicles will be arranged for them:BMC pic.twitter.com/PAi6nzOm8k — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

