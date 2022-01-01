The Haryana government on Saturday announced COVID-19 restrictions in five cities of the state - Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts, amid rising concern over the spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. As per the restrictions, cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks will remain closed in these districts till January 12. Government and private offices will also operate with 50 percent capacity.

Here Is The Order:

