The Indian government is hodling a press briefing on the Operation Sindoor, launched to strike terror hotbeds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) is hosting live streaming of the press briefing on the Operation Sindoor. Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said the Indian armed forced launched the Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision strike at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Operation Sindoor: Headquarters of Banned Terror Groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen Hit in IAF Strikes, Say Sources.

Watch Operation Sindoor Press Briefing Live Streaming:

