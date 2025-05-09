The Indian Oil Corp Ltd today, May 9, said that it has ample fuel stocks across the country. "Our supply lines are operating smoothly," Indin Oil added. The development comes amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. In a post on X, Indian Oil said that there is no need for panic buying as fuel and LPG are readily available at all of their outlets. They also asked people to help them serve better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. "This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all," it added. Fake News of Indian Forces Entering Pakistan, Suicide Attack on Army Brigade in Rajouri, India’s Strike on Karachi Port Surface on Mainstream Media Channels, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claims.

Our Supply Lines Are Operating Smoothly, Says Indian Oil

#IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets. Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our… — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)