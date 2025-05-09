Mumbai, May 09: Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, social media is flooded with fake news and misleading claims linked to old unrelated photos and images. Unverified news reports are also being broadcast on mainstream news channels. One such unverified report is that the Indian Army crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered Pakistan. Another fake claim primarily propagated by accounts originating from Pakistan is about a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Let's debunk some of the viral fake news.

Some news channels claimed that the Indian armed forces crossed the LoC and entered Pakistan during the ongoing Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. However, this claim is unverified. The Indian government has not confirmed any such development. Instead, the government has maintained that their actions have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

Unverified Report of Indian Army Entering Pakistan

Did India Attack Karachi Port?

A dramatic image is widely circulated by X and Instagram accounts in India with the claim that Karachi port in Pakistan was targetted by Indian forces as part of the Operation Sindoor. Some channels also claimed that India's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was used to target Karachi port. However, it has come to light that the viral photograph is from Gaza. Ankita Mahalanobish, who tracks misinformation and disinformation trends in South Asia, traced the viral image to a BBC article published on February 24 in 2020. Therefore, it is concluded that the claim of attack on Karachi port by India is fake.

Fake Posts About Indian Strike on Karachi Port

BREAKING: #INSVikrant strikes again! #KarachiPort is in flames, just like it was in 1971. History is repeating itself—Pakistan provoked, and India responded with decisive firepower. The Pak Army never learns. #Pahalgamterrorattack was a final nail into Pakistan's existence!… pic.twitter.com/KuEDwfMHDU

— Fatima Dar (@FatimaDar_jk) May 8, 2025

Army Brigade in Rajouri Targetted by Suicide Attack?

X accounts originating from Pakistan have been claiming that an Army brigade in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri was targetted by a suicide attack. Another claim spread by these handles is that there was a drone attack in Punjab's Jalandhar. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit confirmed that there was no "fidayeen" or suicide attack on any Army cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir. Regarding the video claiming to be that of a drone attack in Jalandhar, the PIB Fact Check said it pertained to a farm fire.

Fake News of Suicide Attack on Army Bridage in Rajouri Busted

🚨 #Fake_news is circulating about a "fidayeen" attack on an Army brigade in #Rajouri, #Jammu and #Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️ No such #fidayeen or suicide attack has occurred on any army cantt. ⚠️ Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion. pic.twitter.com/x8Az5tigUO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

No Drone Attack in Jalandhar

Drone Attack in Jalandhar⁉️ This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck * This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later. * Do not share this video. See the… pic.twitter.com/IRBjq2KOTQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Social Media Flooded With Pakistan-Sponsored Propaganda

Amid ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has urged citizens to not fall for Pakistan-sponsored progaganda against the Indian armed forces. "In the coming days your social media will be flooded with Pakistan sponsored propaganda. It's crucial to scrutinize every piece of information carefully," the government said.

In the coming days your social media will be flooded with #Pakistan sponsored propaganda. It's crucial to scrutinize every piece of information carefully. If you encounter dubious content, especially concerning the Indian Armed Forces or any info related to ongoing situation,… pic.twitter.com/YomXZUKmpH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Don't Rely on Social Media for News, Follow Government's Accounts for Official Update

LatestLY urges readers not to rely on social media platforms for news. Do not trust unverified reports coming on news channels or shared by influential accounts. Follow official updates from government's handles and access verified updates on the Press Information Bureau's website.

