Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tshering Tobgay and People’s Democratic Party for winning Parliamentary Elections in Bhutan on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. A tweet via his official Twitter handle read, “Heartiest congratulations to my friend Tshering Tobgay and the People’s Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation.” Bhutan Elections 2024: Country Votes Today as Economic Crisis Hits 'National Happiness'.

Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People’s Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

