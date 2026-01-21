Mumbai, January 21: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on the Union government, alleging that the Supreme Court is being "run" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The remarks come as the apex court is scheduled to conduct a final hearing on January 21, 2026, regarding the long-standing party name and "bow and arrow" symbol dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions. The legal battle stems from a 2023 Election Commission decision that recognized the Shinde-led group as the official Shiv Sena. Raut’s comments follow recent tensions after civic poll results, where he accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of manipulating state machinery. While the Shinde faction maintains the symbol was legally awarded based on legislative majority, the Thackeray camp continues to challenge the constitutional validity of the split. Party Had to Split Because of Sanjay Raut: Shiv Sena Spokesperson Susieben Shah.

VIDEO | Ahead of SC hearing on party's symbol row, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) says, "Supreme Court is being run by PM Modi and Amit Shah." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/aSD5qOE4SE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2026

