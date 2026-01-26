PM Narendra Modi Shares Republic Day 2026 Highlights, Calls for Strengthening Constitutional Values to Realise ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Watch Video)

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New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared highlights of India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, urging citizens to uphold the nation’s founding principles. In a post on X, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening constitutional values to achieve the goal of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047. The 2026 celebrations at Kartavya Path featured a grand display of military technology and cultural heritage. European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa attended as chief guests, marking a significant milestone in India-EU diplomatic relations. The parade’s central theme, "150 Years of Vande Mataram," was showcased through various tableaux and performances. Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes before joining President Droupadi Murmu for the ceremonial march past. Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Conclude With Air Show Flypast at Kartavya Path; President’s Bodyguard Escort Droupadi Murmu, EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Luis Santos da Costa.

PM Modi Shares Republic Day 2026 Highlights

Here are the highlights from the Republic Day celebrations 2026. May we always keep strengthening Constitutional values and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat. pic.twitter.com/Hm1t3JiYLo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).