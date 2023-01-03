Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to social media and condoled the passing away of Maharashtra BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. In his post, PM Modi said that he was pained by the passing away of Shri Laxman Jagtap, MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly. "He made a great contribution to public welfare and for the development of Pune and the surrounding areas. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi said. As per reports, Jagtap died at 59 on Tuesday after suffering from cancer. Laxman Jagtap Dies: Maharashtra BJP MLA From Chinchwad Constituency Passes Away at 59.

Pained by the passing away of MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly Shri Laxman Jagtap Ji. He made a great contribution to public welfare and for the development of Pune and the surrounding areas. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023

