During the Winter Session of Parliament 2023, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended three more Congress MPs, namely DK Suresh, Nakul Nath, and Deepak Baij, today, December 21, bringing the total number of suspensions to 146. The Opposition benches witnessed a further reduction in attendance as the three MPs were penalized for their "unruly behaviour," including protests, placard displays, slogans, and paper tearing. MPs Suspended From House: Opposition MPs To Hold Protest Against Suspension at Jantar Mantar on December 22, March Towards Parliament.

Three More Congress MPs Suspended from Lok Sabha

Three more Congress MPs including DK Suresh, Nakul Nath and Deepak Baij suspended from the Lok Sabha. — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)