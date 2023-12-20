New Delhi, December 20: Opposition MPs will be holding a protest against suspension at the Jantar Mantar and then march towards the Parliament on December 22, party leaders said on Wednesday. According to Congress leaders, the decision was taken at the INDIA bloc floor leaders on Wednesday at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. MPs Suspended From Parliament: Temple of Democracy Made a Crematory, Says Sanjay Raut on MPs Suspension

The party leaders said that the Opposition MPs will be first holding a protest at Jantar Mantar and then march towards the Parliament over the suspension of 143 MPs. The decision was taken to hold a nationwide protest against the suspension of MPs for remainder of Winter Session over the December 13 Parliament security breach. Two More Lok Sabha MP, Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Arif Suspended for ‘Grave Misconduct’, Total at 143

At least 143 MPs have been suspended since last Thursday for remainder of the Winter Session. The opposition MPs have been demanding the detailed statememt by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach.

