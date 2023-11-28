The passport regional office in Pune, Maharashtra, has been facing technical glitches at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on Tuesday, November 28, due to which there are delays in attending the applicants. The concerned technical team is working to resolve the issue, as informed by the Pune Regional Passport Office on X (Formerly known as Twitter). "Dear Applicants, We are facing some technical issues at PSKs and POPSKs, due to which there might be delays in attending the applicants today". "The concerned technical team is working to resolve the issue. We request your kind support and patience.", said the Regional Passport Office, Pune. IRCTC Down: Online Train Ticket Booking Services Not Available on irctc.co.in Due to Technical Glitch, Frustrated Users Complain on X.

Check Details:

