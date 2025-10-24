Recently, Independent journalist Kunal Purohit took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the Mumbai Metro 3 administration. In his post, Kunal Purohit expressed frustration over the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3 and pointed out that the Aqua line, which is meant to connect airport terminals, lacks basic accessibility features. "On the new Metro 3. For a line that connects to airport terminals, it doesn’t have escalators to descend. People forced to carry heavy bags down," his post read. Tagging the Mumbai Metro 3 and BMC, the journalist alleged that pavements outside stations don’t exist. The Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, was launched in October 2024, thereby marking Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor. Stretching from Aarey Colony to BKC, and recently extended to Cuffe Parade, the line has been designed to ease city congestion and provide a direct link to the airport. ‘I Felt Like I Was Back in Japan’: Japanese Expat Shares Experience of Travelling by Mumbai Metro Line 3, Calls Aqua Line Services ‘Clean, Safe, and Perfectly on Time’ (Watch Video).

Journalist Slams Mumbai Metro 3 For Not Having Escalators

On the new Metro 3. For a line that connects to airport terminals, it doesn’t have escalators to descend. People forced to carry heavy bags down. And of course, pavements outside stations don’t exist. @MumbaiMetro3 @mybmc pic.twitter.com/5acGSU8xgS — Kunal Purohit (@kunalpurohit) October 17, 2025

