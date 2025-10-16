A video going viral on social media shows a Japanese expat living in Mumbai sharing her experience of travelling by the Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line. The viral clip shows the Japanese woman calling Mumbai Metro Line 3 the most reliable, clean and efficient way to commute. The video begins with the expat saying, "Come take the new Mumbai Metro Line with me for the first time". In the video, the woman is seen explaining that she initially planned to drive home, but Google Maps suggested a one-and-a-half-hour journey by car. "So, I thought, why not try the new metro instead? And see what was up," she is heard saying. The Japanese woman further says that the Aqua line passes through key spots like Bandra, BKC and even the airport. "Honestly, I kid you not, I felt like I was back in Japan – clean, safe and perfectly on time," the expat says. The woman concludes her video by emphasising the importance of public transport in city life. "I always say a city with good public transport and walkable streets is doing something right. So, Mumbai – you’re definitely on the right track…let’s just speed it up a bit. But first Mumbai metro experience? Great success", she says. Mumbai Metro Line 3, also called the Aqua Line, stretches from Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update: MMRCL Launches WhatsApp-Based Ticketing for Commuters Using Aqua Line Services, Know How To Book Metro Tickets.

Japanese Expat Shares First-Hand Experience of Mumbai Metro Line 3

A Japanese expat living in Mumbai tries the newly built aqua line of Mumbai Metro, and she finds it the most reliable mode of transportation pic.twitter.com/Sa6SBmZHNa — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

