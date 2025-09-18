A video going viral on social media shows actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut expressing distress over financial losses at her restaurant in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. While speaking to locals affected by floods and landslides the state, the BJP MP from Mandi said, "Yesterday, my restaurant made only Rs 50 in sales, and I pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please understand my pain too. I am also a Himachali and a resident of this place." The incident occurred today, September 18 during Kanagna Ranaut tour of Solang and Palchan. The Mandi MP was accompanied by BJP leader and former MLA from Manali, Govind Singh Thakur. Farmers’ Protest Defamation Case: Punjab Court Summons Kangana Ranaut Again Over Her Remark Against Elderly Woman Farmer Protester; Hearing on September 29.

Please Understand My Pain Too, Says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

#HimachalFloods | "Yesterday, my restaurant made only Rs 50 in sales and I pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please understand my pain too": Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut while meeting flood affected people in Himachal pic.twitter.com/n1tddw17hp — NDTV (@ndtv) September 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)