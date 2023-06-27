Prime Minister Narendra Modi made remarks on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal on Tuesday. "How can the country be run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC", he said in his speech. The latter further added that opposition parties are playing vote bank politics while talking about UCC. 'Dal Se Bada Desh’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses 10 Lakh BJP Booth Workers Virtually, Thanks Party Chief JP Nadda for 'Historic' Interaction (Watch Video). PM Modi on Uniform Civil Code Video #WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country be run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition)… pic.twitter.com/oxBEyTGeS4 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

