While addressing BJP workers during his Bhopal visit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that for every BJP worker, the country is greater than the party. "Daal se bada desh hai...I am very excited to interact with these BJP workers for whom the country is bigger than the party", he added. He further thanked party chief JP Nadda for organising the event. 5 Vande Bharat Express Trains Launched by PM Modi Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Five Vande Bharat Trains From Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

PM Modi Addresses 10 Lakh BJP Booth Workers Virtually in Bhopal

#WATCH | "For every BJP worker nation is bigger than the party. 'Daal se bada desh hai'...I am very excited to interact with these BJP workers for whom the country is bigger than the party," says PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/L2lK2oMH37 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

